Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 673 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.37. 5,113,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,059,980. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average is $83.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

