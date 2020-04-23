Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 79 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.76.

NYSE ANET traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.13. 29,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,028. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $328.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $2,527,256.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,459.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,165 shares of company stock worth $12,215,051. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

