Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 933 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after buying an additional 288,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $692,799,000 after acquiring an additional 100,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $661,036,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.82. 3,435,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,502,006. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.10 and its 200-day moving average is $195.85.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.