Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 23.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,839,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,881,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,027,000 after buying an additional 152,848 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,940,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $22,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.30. 62,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,198. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $304.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.46.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.09.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

