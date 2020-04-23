Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Receives $97.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.
LNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.
In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 5,500 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $552,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $323,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Lindsay stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.55 million, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.33. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $111.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.04.
Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Lindsay had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lindsay will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 85.52%.
Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.
