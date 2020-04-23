Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Announces Earnings Results

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.07 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 3.66%.

LOB stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 27,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,333. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $20.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.99 million, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Several research firms have commented on LOB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In related news, insider Huntley Garriott acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 85,094 shares in the company, valued at $959,860.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

