Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 2,000 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Fiserv by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.55. 122,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.62. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.