Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 2,500 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,226. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

