Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 4,200 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.50 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.64 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $56.55. 52,513,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,202,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 188.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $59.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

