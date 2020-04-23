Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.44.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.09. 7,079,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,786,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.51 and a 200 day moving average of $183.09. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $315.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

