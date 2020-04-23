Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $265,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 136.6% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,463,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,484,000 after purchasing an additional 844,900 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 536.2% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,059,980. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.96. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

