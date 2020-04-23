Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 11,300 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.75. 9,896,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,360,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

