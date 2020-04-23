Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,300 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Edison International were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 1,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.38.

NYSE EIX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $59.03. 928,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,192. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.85. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

