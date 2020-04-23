Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 2,600 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,589 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $35.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,197,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

In related news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

