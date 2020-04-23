Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 800 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Entergy were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 886,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,082,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,781,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,314,000 after purchasing an additional 330,613 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.54.

Entergy stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.84. 67,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.12. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

