Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,972. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $215.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

