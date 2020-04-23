Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,370,000 after acquiring an additional 213,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.18. 1,002,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,166. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.49.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

