Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Equinix were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.21.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total value of $1,094,270.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total value of $128,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,383 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,483 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX stock traded up $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $687.00. 174,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,920. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $440.72 and a one year high of $698.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.27.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.