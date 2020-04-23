Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.62. 2,375,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,148. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.