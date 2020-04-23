Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Prologis were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after purchasing an additional 571,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,601,000 after purchasing an additional 585,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,504,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,687,000 after purchasing an additional 357,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,302,000 after buying an additional 626,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,373,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after buying an additional 3,533,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

PLD stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.96. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The firm had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

