Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 16.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 193.0% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 81,156 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.8% during the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 68.2% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 75,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $13,056,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.77. 5,484,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,731,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average is $70.73. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In related news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

