Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $6.23 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank cut Alphabet to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 target price (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.86.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $13.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,277.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,194.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,316.64. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

