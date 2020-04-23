Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $685,000 Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CME Group were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Raymond James upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $238.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra upped their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.29.

CME stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.82. The company had a trading volume of 780,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.35. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

