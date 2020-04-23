Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $789,000 Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Hershey were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after acquiring an additional 401,710 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 127,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Hershey by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,416 shares of company stock worth $2,388,786 in the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.05.

HSY stock traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.27. 1,190,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,591. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.44 and its 200 day moving average is $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.21. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

