Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $925,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in McKesson were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,166,000 after acquiring an additional 114,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,103,000 after purchasing an additional 65,330 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,797,000 after purchasing an additional 487,887 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $272,827,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,206,000 after purchasing an additional 67,581 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.23 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,188 shares of company stock worth $1,734,165 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Guggenheim upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.64.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

