Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,326,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,949 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,029,000 after acquiring an additional 757,348 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 976,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,945,000 after acquiring an additional 654,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,808,000 after acquiring an additional 278,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.86.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.85. 129,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,782. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.