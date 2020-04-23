Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.39. 1,311,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,303. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

