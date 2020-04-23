Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Tesla were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA traded down $18.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $713.95. 10,252,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,152,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $579.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.70. The company has a market capitalization of $131.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk purchased 13,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727 over the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Tesla to $840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

