Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 79.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 61,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 27,285 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 926.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 901,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,261,000 after purchasing an additional 813,204 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Global Payments by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,267. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,162.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

