Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Makes New Investment in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned 0.07% of GMS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,943,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,639,000 after acquiring an additional 380,726 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after acquiring an additional 212,184 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,667,000. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in GMS by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 245,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 100,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. purchased 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,899.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,899.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald R. Ross purchased 56,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $923,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 384,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,560.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 168,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,618,585. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded GMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on GMS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GMS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,183. GMS Inc has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $590.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.67 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

