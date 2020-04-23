Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 2,300 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Express were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Colony Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,408,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.23. 3,461,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,612,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day moving average is $115.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.27.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

