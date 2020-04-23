Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 300 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $4.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $500.54. The stock had a trading volume of 470,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,591. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,932,487. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $635.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.59.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

