Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 3,000 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 49.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

NYSE D traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

