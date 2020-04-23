Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 700 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $1,949,311,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,974,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,036,000 after purchasing an additional 262,567 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,874,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,751,000 after purchasing an additional 29,240 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,805,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,806,000 after purchasing an additional 210,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,455,000 after purchasing an additional 168,152 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.88. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.89.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

