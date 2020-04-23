Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,600,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.63. 2,191,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.99. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,768,780 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

