Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Stryker were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,665. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.73 and a 200 day moving average of $199.07. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

