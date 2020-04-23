Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Southern were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,983. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.46. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

