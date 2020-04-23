Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 23.65-23.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $23.65-23.95 EPS.

Shares of LMT traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $380.51. The stock had a trading volume of 54,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.71.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

