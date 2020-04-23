Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.65-23.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.25-64.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.74 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 23.65-23.95 EPS.

LMT traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $383.78. 78,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,251. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.81 and a 200 day moving average of $387.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 23.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $428.71.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

