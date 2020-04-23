Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 23.65-23.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $24.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.25-64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.67 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY20 guidance to $23.65-23.95 EPS.
LMT stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $383.78. 78,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,251. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 23.81 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Argus dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research restated a buy rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $428.71.
In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.