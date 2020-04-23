Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 23.65-23.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $24.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.25-64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.67 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY20 guidance to $23.65-23.95 EPS.

LMT stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $383.78. 78,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,251. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 23.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Argus dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research restated a buy rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $428.71.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

