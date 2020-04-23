Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,996,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,718,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day moving average is $110.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

