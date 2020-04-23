Lundin Mining Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$750.23 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LUN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$7.70 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.28.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded up C$0.20 on Thursday, hitting C$6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,239. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.08 and a 1 year high of C$8.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 39.50%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

