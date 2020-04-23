Magnum (MGM) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Magnum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Magnum has a market capitalization of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.50 or 0.02620297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00215009 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00057811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

