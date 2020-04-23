Majestic Wine (LON:WINE) Hits New 1-Year High at $334.00

Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 334 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 318 ($4.18), with a volume of 224291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319 ($4.20).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Majestic Wine alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 255.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 236.84. The company has a market capitalization of $231.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32.

In other news, insider Katrina Cliffe purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,409.63).

About Majestic Wine (LON:WINE)

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Majestic Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majestic Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.