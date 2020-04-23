Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Shares Up 2.3%

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) was up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.56, approximately 112,696 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,663,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNK shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mallinckrodt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $256.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $804.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

