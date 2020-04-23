Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. decreased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,108 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 783.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,219,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,109,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $39,851,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,265,000 after acquiring an additional 331,020 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,784,000 after acquiring an additional 255,370 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $102.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

MANH traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 54,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,250. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.71. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $90.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

