ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Announces Earnings Results

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:MAN traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.37. 30,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,242. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

