Marathon Asset Management LLP Buys 624,987 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,493,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624,987 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.17% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $16,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 649,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,006,944. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.41 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.69.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.30 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

