Marathon Asset Management LLP Buys New Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $88,000. AXA grew its position in shares of AON by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 73,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 11.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in AON by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,562,882.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AON from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of AON from $265.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.74. 734,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,173. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

