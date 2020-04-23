Marathon Asset Management LLP Decreases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.11% of M&T Bank worth $15,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in M&T Bank by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,294,000 after buying an additional 154,057 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.37.

Shares of MTB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.16. The company had a trading volume of 34,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $174.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.34.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

